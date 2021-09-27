PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Ep. 33 – Meisha Porter, Chancellor, NYC Schools

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this episode of PoliticsNY with Skye Behind the Curtain, we feature NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, the woman overseeing over 1 million NYC schoolchildren across 1,800 schools. Chancellor Porter is one of our Top 10 NY Education Leaders recognized on our A-List, which will be published in amNew York – in print and online – on October 13, 2021.

Chancellor Porter assumed her role in the beginning of this year, in the middle of the COVID pandemic. Find out what she’s doing to lead the nation’s largest school system — and you’ll never guess how she began her career. Tune in to find out as Chancellor Porter speaks candidly with Skye Ostreicher about the evolution of her role during a crisis, and what she’s doing to take the reigns.

