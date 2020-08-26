Quantcast
Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Reuters
August 26, 2020
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal and calling for the restoration of sanctions against Iran at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., August 20, 2020. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool)

BY LISA BARRINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a short visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13.

“Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords– the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years. Hopeful we will  build on this momentum towards regional peace,” Pompeo said on Twitter, referring to the UAE-Israel agreement aimed at normalizing relations.

Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain before travelling to the UAE. He then took off back to Bahrain.

