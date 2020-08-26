Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY LISA BARRINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a short visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13.

“Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords– the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years. Hopeful we will build on this momentum towards regional peace,” Pompeo said on Twitter, referring to the UAE-Israel agreement aimed at normalizing relations.

Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain before travelling to the UAE. He then took off back to Bahrain.