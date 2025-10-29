Proposal Six: Should NYC elections move to presidential years?

Proposal Six on the ballot decides if the Mayoral Election year moves.

As New Yorkers choose their next mayor in this election, they are also being asked whether to elect another mayor in three or four years from now.

Ballot Question 6 asks voters to consider moving the primary and general elections to coincide with presidential elections. Traditionally, in New York City, elections for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough presidents and City Council offices fall the year after a presidential election.

The question is worded as follows:

Move the City’s primary and general election dates so that City elections are held in the same year as Federal Presidential elections, when permitted by state law.

“YES” moves City elections to the same year as Federal Presidential elections, when permitted by state law.

“NO” leaves laws unchanged.

A “YES” vote would move city elections to the same years as federal elections, depending on a change to state law. The next presidential election is in 2028.

A “NO” leaves laws unchanged, and would keep all city elections on the current four-year cycle; after this year’s election, the next contests would be held in 2029.

Even if a majority of New Yorkers vote yes on this proposal, the election shift would not yet be official. New York City’s ballot measure requires a change to the state constitution before it could possibly take effect — a process that may take several years.

Amending the state constitution requires the passage of the proposed amendment in two consecutive yearly sessions of the state Senate and Assembly, followed by a final vote by the people of New York in a statewide ballot referendum.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation moving local elections to even-numbered years for localities across the state, except for New York City.

Ballot Question 6 came to be as a result of the 2025 New York City Charter Revision Commission, which held 10 public hearings attended by 800 New Yorkers and released public updates of its work, including a preliminary report.

Those who support Question 6 argue that moving citywide elections to presidential election years would be beneficial for democracy, as it would increase voter participation.

The commission’s preliminary report says that in 2021, only 23% of registered voters participated in the general election. That contrasts a data analysis by the Gothamist showing higher early voter turnout among New Yorkers ages 25 to 34, indicating a rise in voting among younger people since 2021.

Proponents say voter turnout is not the only benefit. An even-year schedule could reduce the frequency of local elections, saving administrative time and public funds.

Citizens Union released a new report explaining the benefits and impacts of moving the elections of New York City to even-numbered years.

Grace Rauh, the executive director of Citizens Union, explained that it is essential for local races to be on the ballot simultaneously to ensure that New Yorkers have a direct say in choosing their leaders.

“This reform will strengthen our democracy, boost voter turnout, and ensure that we have a much more representative electorate and it has the added benefit of actually saving the city money, which is a nice bonus,” Rauh said.

An estimate by the Independent Budget Office suggests that the savings would total approximately $42 million annually, resulting in taxpayer benefits.

One concern is that consolidated elections could lead to longer ballots, where voters are asked to select candidates in national, state, and local races, causing confusion among voters.

When both city and presidential elections are on the same ballot, national issues could dominate local news coverage, and local candidates may be overshadowed by the presidential candidates.

Daniel Kurzyna, chief of staff to Queens Council Member Robert Holden, explained to amNY that Holden opposes the measure because “It would nationalize our local elections and drown out neighborhood issues under the noise of a presidential cycle.”

Proposal six gives New Yorkers the opportunity to decide how their local democracy fits into the larger electoral calendar. The decision lies with the voters this November.

Early voting in the 2025 general election continues through Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 4, with polls open that day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit vote.nyc to check if you are registered to vote.