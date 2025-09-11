NYC Mayor’s Race: Where do the candidates stand on improving the city’s quality of life?

With the 2025 general election just over 50 days away, New York City mayoral hopefuls have just under two months to make their cases to voters in a hotly contested race.

Though the election has received outsized national attention following Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani’s (D-Queens) unlikely Democratic primary victory, it has been shaped by top-of-mind local issues like affordability, housing, and public safety.

A June survey of New Yorkers conducted by the Citizens Budget Commission found that overall quality of life ratings remained low in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic — only 34% of those surveyed rated their quality of life as “good” or “excellent.”

The matters affecting everyday quality of life in New York City will likely determine the next mayor. Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Eric Adams, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa have each taken different arguments as New Yorkers grapple more than ever with rising prices and a housing shortage.

Here is how each major candidate has said they will improve the quality of life in New York City.

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, is comfortably leading the pack according to most polls, and is expected to win in November unless one or more of his opponents drop out of the race.

The Queens assemblyman cruised to victory in the June democratic primary by focusing on affordability — Mamdani wants to freeze rent for all rent-stabilized tenants, build city-owned grocery stores with regulated prices, and make all city buses free. In addition to freezing rent, Mamdani has said he plans to build 200,000 new units of affordable housing in a decade.

“This vision puts the public sector first and commits city government to delivering measurable outcomes as opposed to simply relying on the behavior of private developers,” Mamdani said of his housing plan in a February interview with amNewYork.

In his campaign, he has emphasized the city’s growing wealth gap, which he hopes to narrow by hiking up taxes on New York’s richest. This promise has led some New York millionaires to say they would consider moving if Mamdani gets elected.

“Food prices are out of control,” Mamdani’s campaign website reads. “Only the very wealthiest aren’t feeling squeezed at the register.”

Mamdani is planning major transportation reforms, primarily with his promise to make buses “fast” and “fare-free.” By eliminating required bus fares — which just over half of riders pay, according to MTA statistics — and building priority lanes and loading zones, Mamdani hopes to make buses “reliable, safe, and universally accessible.”

As an Assembly member, he successfully pushed for a pilot program in the 2024 state budget that made five bus lines, one in each borough, free for all users over the course of a year. While ridership increased on those lines, the MTA chose not to renew it because, it claimed, not enough new riders were added to each route.

Building on his affordability agenda, Mamdani plans to implement free childcare in New York City for every child aged 6 weeks to 5 years, a move intended to alleviate pressure from the skyrocketing costs for young families in the city.

Andrew Cuomo

Once favored to win the June Democratic primary in a landslide, Cuomo is now running on an independent ticket after taking an unexpected loss to Mamdani’s grassroots, youth-powered campaign.

Cuomo rolled out an expanded affordability plan in August, calling the cost of living in New York City a “major issue” and characterizing Mamdani’s economic plans as irresponsible and unrealistic.

Rather than make buses free, Cuomo plans to implement a 100% bus and subway subsidy for qualifying New Yorkers.

Cuomo has focused much of his campaign, both in the primary and the general, on attacking Mamdani’s relative inexperience in political office. He has argued that he is the only candidate with the managerial skills to tackle the day-to-day quality of life issues afflicting New Yorkers.

At his presentation in August, Cuomo also pitched an alternative to Mamdani’s plan for city-owned and operated grocery stores, advocating instead for improved food benefits and subsidies for qualifying New Yorkers. The former governor argued that Mamdani’s plan to open city grocery stores would only harm small businesses, calling Mamdani’s economic agenda “anti-business socialism.”

Cuomo wants to build 500,000 new units of affordable housing units within a decade and work on identifying and redeveloping “underutilized” public lots for affordable housing.

In the realm of public safety, Cuomo plans to further crack down on “nuisance and quality of life crimes” like retail theft and vandalism. The former governor also plans to address homelessness and mental health by expanding access to mental health care, increasing outreach to unhoused New Yorkers, and further enforcing involuntary commitment laws, which permit involuntary commitment of individuals with severe mental illness who are determined to be a danger to themselves and the public.

Eric Adams

Under Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, New York City has implemented Quality of Life Teams in NYPD precincts to address “quality of life issues” like illegal mopeds, abandoned and derelict vehicles, homeless encampments, outdoor drug use, and noise complaints.

The policing method, expanded to every Manhattan precinct in July and eventually to every borough in August, is meant to apply the NYPD’s dedicated focus to everyday issues, not just emergencies. The Quality of Life Teams, or Q-Teams, have been criticized by some as leading to incarceration for minor offenses and putting immigrants at greater risk of deportation.

Adams, who is consistently polling behind Mamdani and Cuomo, said in August that the implementation of Q-Teams is “ending the culture of anything goes” in New York City.

On housing, the mayor has called his administration the “most pro-housing administration in city history,” having “created, preserved, or planned” close to 500,000 new homes since the start of his term in 2021. Adams looks to convert unused commercial properties into affordable housing and reform property taxes.

In December, Adams signed the “City of Yes” housing bill into law. This bill restructured zoning regulations in New York City to give the city more power to rezone land for affordable housing.

“With this law, we are not only increasing the housing supply but also upholding our commitment to build a city that is fair and equitable for everyone,” Adams said at the bill signing.

Like Mamdani, Adams hopes to implement dedicated lanes for city buses to make them faster. However, the city has fallen behind on the required expansion of the bus lane network due to a reported lack of resources.

Curtis Sliwa

The underdog Republican candidate pushing ahead of the sitting mayor in the polls, Sliwa, has criticized his opponents’ approach to housing and safety.

Sliwa wants to repeal Adams’ “City of Yes” legislation, which he criticizes for taking zoning decision-making away from local communities, restore vacant, rent-controlled apartments, and convert commercial spaces into affordable housing.

The Republican candidate has said that New York City is “facing a crisis of crime, lawlessness, and failed leadership” under Adams, and has proposed hiring 7,000 additional NYPD officers to the city’s police force to further crack down on all kinds of crime.

Sliwa said in an August interview with The City that though “most people live in a city where they’re never subject to shootings or murders … they are subject to the violation of their quality of life by people who never get arrested for everything they do.”

Like Adams, Sliwa wants to amplify focus on non-violent crimes like shoplifting and drag racing by implementing more specialized NYPD teams in targeted areas across the city.

Sliwa is looking to crack down on “loitering, harassment, and unsafe behavior” in New York City’s subways and buses, as well as increase the NYPD Transit Bureau’s presence for more active patrol of subway cars and platforms.