Manhattan lawmaker Rebecca Seawright appointed chair of Assembly Aging Committee tackling senior issues in New York

Upper East Side Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright now chairs the Aging Committee, positioning her as a key advocate for New York’s nearly five million older adults.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie appointed Seawright last month as the head of the committee that oversees legislation impacting the quality of life and independence of seniors while also managing budgetary oversight of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and its programs.

Seawright, who represents the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and Roosevelt Island, is the first woman to hold her district’s seat and succeeds Queens Assembly Member Ron Kim in the post.

“Assembly Member Seawright is an exemplary leader and legislator with a passion for constituent services,” said Heastie. “I am proud to appoint her as chair of this important committee. With her wealth of experience and wisdom, New York’s older adults will have a formidable and tireless advocate.”

Expressing her gratitude, Seawright emphasized her commitment to the state’s aging population.

“New York has the fourth-largest population nationally of individuals over 60; these older New Yorkers enrich their communities culturally, economically, and socially,” she said.

Seawright previously served as chair of the People with Disabilities Committee, Chair of the Majority Steering Committee, Secretary of the Majority Conference, and chair of the Task Force on Women’s Issues. She is also a director of the Legislative Women’s Caucus and a member of several bipartisan caucuses focused on pro-choice issues, environmental policies, and gun reform.

The lawmaker, first elected to the state Assembly in 2014, also serves on the Ways and Means, Banking, Codes, Higher Education, and Judiciary Committees.