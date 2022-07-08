The New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) launched the nomination period for the Small Business Advisory commission which will be open from now until July 29, 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams established the commission with his Executive Order 15, part of his larger “Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for New York City Economic Recovery” which aimed to stimulate the city economy which was harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaired by SBS Commissioner Kevin D. Kim, the commission will consist of at least 30 members, all of whom will be appointed by the mayor.

“New York City’s small business owners are experts in their fields. They know better than anyone else how the city can speed up our economic recovery,” said Kevin D. Kim, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services on July 7. “With the Small Business Advisory Commission, we are harnessing the power of small businesses across the city by making sure they have a seat at the table to move our recovery forward.”

The commission’s responsibilities include advising the Mayor on initiatives and methods to improve the business and regulatory environment for small businesses in New York City; reviewing and proposing recommendations on new and existing policies, local laws, and rules of the City that impact small businesses, including enforcement protocols and effective communication strategies; providing suggestions on the use of streets, sidewalks, plazas, and other public spaces to support small businesses; and recommending legislative, regulatory, or executive proposals to support small businesses.

In May, Mayor Adams announced the results of his “Small Business Forward” initiative, and identified reforms of 118 regulations that were harming small businesses. This included the repeal of 30 provisions as well as amendments to 39 provisions to include a first-time warning or cure period to extend an existing cure period

The SBS nomination form is now available online.