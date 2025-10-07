Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop taking on powerful New York City role

For the first time in 25 years, an influential New York City business organization is gaining new leadership — and it’s coming from across the Hudson River.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, 48, is set to become the president and chief executive officer of the Partnership for New York City, a nearly 50-year-old nonprofit group of about 300 corporate and entrepreneurial firms committed to the Big Apple’s economic development. He’ll succeed outgoing CEO Kathy Wilde, who has been at the position for a quarter-century.

The announcement comes three months ahead of the conclusion of Fulop’s time as the 49th leader of one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the nation. A former Jersey City council member and US Marine who joined the military just weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Fulop spent his years as mayor dedicated to the city’s economic, social, and cultural growth, successfully pushing affordable housing, city transportation changes, infrastructure initiatives, and more.

He’s added over $1.4 billion to the city’s tax rolls, expanded Citi Bike to 50 new locations across the city, backed the building of more than 10,000 mixed income residential units across several neighborhoods, supported renovation of the 100-year-old historic Loew’s Jersey Theatre, increased funding for the city’s arts and culture sector, and solidified Jersey City as the first in New Jersey, and sixth in the US to establish paid sick leave.

After 13 years as Jersey City mayor, Fulop unsuccessfully vied to become the Garden State’s next governor this November, losing in the June primary to Democratic US Representative Mikie Sherrill, who represents the state’s 11th Congressional District.

Still, the mayor’s string of accomplishments during his time in public office set him up to take on one of the most powerful organizations in the country’s most populous cities, and spurred his triumph over the more than 30 candidates competing for the coveted position.

“Steven brings the expertise and leadership that this moment demands,” Albert Bourla and Rob Speyer, co-chairs of the Partnership for New York City’s Board of Trustees, said before thanking Wylde for her 25 years of service.

“We are profoundly grateful to Kathy Wylde for her outstanding leadership, which leaves a lasting legacy on both the Partnership and our city.”

Fulop praised the organization’s members as the backbone of its ongoing success.

“The Partnership’s member organizations are the engines behind New York’s economy, employing more than one million people, and uniquely positioned to build a stronger, more prosperous city,” Fulop said. “I am humbled to take the reins from Kathy Wylde, who built the organization into the influential force it is today, and I look forward to joining the Partnership to help tackle the complex challenges that New York City faces.”