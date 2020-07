Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NEHA MALARA

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it limited access to Donald Trump Jr’s account for 12 hours after his post violated the micro-blogging site’s misinformation policy on COVID-19.

The eldest son of U.S. President Trump on Monday posted a video of doctors talking about the drug hydroxychloroquine, which was taken down by the social media company for breaking rules on COVID-19 misinformation.