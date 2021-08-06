Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A woman who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County sheriff’s department, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The woman, whose name has not been made public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that in one incident Cuomo groped her breast.

She was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo, a Democrat, who is resisting widespread calls, including from U.S. President Joe Biden, to resign, and faces impeachment by state lawmakers.

The executive assistant told investigators that Cuomo called her to the mansion in November 2020, led her into a room, closed the door, slid his hand under her blouse and cupped her breast over her bra, according to the investigators’ report, released on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

There was no immediate response for a request for comment from the sheriff’s office. Cuomo, who has been holed up with advisers at the governor’s mansion since the report’s release, could not be immediately reached for comment.