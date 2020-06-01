A sign of hope: NYPD officers kneel with protesters during Queens rally

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One day after a mostly peaceful protest in Jackson Heights, demonstrators marched down the streets of Jamaica Sunday calling for an end to injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last week.

One demonstrator, Aleeia Abraham, posted a video on Facebook showing police officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters, many of whom could be heard cheering and thanking the officers for their show of support.

Code Black Protest. The Excelling Church and The BlaQue Resource Network Posted by Aleeia Abraham on Sunday, May 31, 2020

One of the officers shown kneeling in the video is Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, the commanding officer of the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica.

The NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South posted photos of the encounter on Twitter.

We would like to thank Tyrell Hankerson, Erica Ford and the parishioners of The Excelling Church for organizing a peaceful demonstration today in Jamaica Queens. #NYPDConnecting pic.twitter.com/5rNeBCEAKD — NYPD Queens South (@NYPDQueensSouth) May 31, 2020

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also praised the moment of solidarity on Twitter.

We need more of this, to see and hear each other, to work together, to recognize that our differences are our strength. #onenewyork https://t.co/JRzQW7uI78 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 31, 2020

Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee took to Twitter to bring the moment to the attention of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

YES. THIS is what de-escalation looks like. Trust. Jamaica Avenue and 168 Street in #Queens. Have yet to see this anywhere else in #NYC. We need more of this now, Mr. @NYCMayor @NYPDnews https://t.co/OXaH3a8mg1 — Office of the Queens Borough President (@QueensBP2020) May 31, 2020

This story first appeared on QNS.com.