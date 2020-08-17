Claire Shulman, who served Queens as borough president for 16 years, dead at 94

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman died Sunday, Aug. 16, according to her family.

Shulman, 94, had been battling lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her children, Ellen Baker, and Larry and Linda Shulman.

Shulman was the first woman to be elected as Queens borough president, a position she held for 16 years, from 1986 until 2002, when she was term-limited. During that time, dozens of neighborhoods were rezoned, generating development which led to the economic revitalization of downtown Jamaica, Flushing and Long Island City.

As borough president, Shulman was pivotal in ensuring the progress of a number of cultural institutions, including the Queens Museum of Art, the New York Hall of Science, Queens Theatre in the Park and the Museum of the Moving Image.

She played a major role in securing funding for 35,000 additional school seats and the completion of the Queens Hospital Center, a $170 million complex serving 400,000 patients annually that is the largest health care provider in the borough.

Shulman’s public service began in 1955 with the Bayside Mother’s Club, the forerunner of the PTA.

“I became the president because no one else wanted to do it,” Shulman told TimesLedger Newspapers in 2016. “I wanted to make sure my kids got a good education. Their school was very old and shabby. I told the Board of Ed I’d sue them for being slumlords and they weren’t familiar with the term.”

Her three children went on to great success. Her daughter Ellen, a Space Shuttle astronaut, flew three missions. They each possess Shulman’s can-do attitude.

Shulman has remained active in politics, having endorsed Donovan Richards in the 2020 race for Queens borough president, and also served as president and CEO of the Flushing Willets Point Corona Local Development Corporation.

