Cop cuffed for pulling a knife on his wife during domestic dispute in their Queens home

A cop was arrested in Queens after an alleged domestic dispute with his wife on Wednesday night.

According to police, before 7 p.m. on April 8 Adnan Pasha, 41, got into a verbal argument with his wife in their home within the confines of the 106th Precinct. During the argument, Pasha allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it at his wife.

It was reported to police that Pasha grabbed his wife by the hair multiple times and pushed her to get her back into the house, leaving abrasions on her chest.

Pasha was taken into custody at 7 p.m. that night and charged with menacing and assault.