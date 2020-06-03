DEVELOPING: George Floyd protesters gather in Hollis

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Demonstrators gathered in Hollis Wednesday afternoon as Queens continues to host protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died last week after an officer pressed his knee in the back of his neck to pin him to the ground.

Protests have been generally peaceful during the daylight hours in Queens and around the city, but some have taken violent turns at night resulting in arrests, fires, looting, pepper spray and scuffles with the NYPD.

Police arrived at Hollis Deli, the scene of the protest, at 3:30 p.m., ahead of the scheduled 4 p.m. start time. Approximately 60 to 70 protesters started to gather shortly after.

This is a developing story that first appeared on qns.com.