Queens crash kills 27-year-old dirt bike driver

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A collision between a motorized dirt bike and a Jeep in Queens on Saturday night has killed a 27-year-old man.

At approximately 8:51 p.m. ET on Aug. 22, NYPD responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision in the vicinity of 192nd Street and Francis Lewis Boulevard within the confines of the 111th precinct.

Officers found the unidentified 27-year-old male motorcycle driver unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head and body. He was transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital in critical condition.

His identification is pending family notification.

Upon preliminary investigations, it was ascertained that the dirt-bike driver was traveling southbound on Francis Lewis Boulevard at “a high rate of speed,” according to the NYPD.

It was there that he collided with the Jeep, which was being driven by a 31-year-old unidentified male, who remained at the scene following the accident.

No criminality is suspected while the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad investigates.