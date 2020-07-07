Queens lawmakers denounce swastika that was carved on a vandalized car

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating an anti-Semitic incident in Forest Hills, where a vehicle was found vandalized with the carving of a swastika on July 3, according to authorities.

The crime, reported to the police at the 112th Precinct at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

According to authorities, a 61-year-old man parked his car in the vicinity of 64th Road and 102th Street. When he returned to his car the following day, he observed that the tires on the passenger side of the vehicle had been punctured with an unknown object, and a swastika was scratched into the hood of the car.

There is no description of a suspect, according to authorities, and a complaint report of Criminal Mischief has been filed in regard.

In response to the incident, Congresswoman Grace Meng, Senator Toby Stavisky, Councilmembers Andrew Hevesi and Karen Koslowitz, said they’re “disgusted to learn about this reprehensible crime.”

“While the owner of the vandalized vehicle may not have been Jewish, we cannot ignore the particular malice behind this incident – which occurred in an area that is home to one of the largest Jewish populations in New York City,” the lawmakers said in a joint-statement. “Let there be no confusion: we stand together against any and all forms anti-Semitism, racism, bigotry, and hate – and we will maintain Queens’ standing as a borough that welcomes all, regardless of religion, race, sexual orientation, or gender identity. We thank the NYPD 112th Precinct and Hate Crimes Task Force for their prompt investigation and efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

This story first appeared on qns.com.