Sports car thief sought for deadly hit-and-run on Queens street

Cops are looking for the car thief who fatally ran over a 48-year-old man on a Queens street late Saturday night in a hit-and-run collision.

Police said the incident happened at 11:36 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the corner of Bedell Street and Linden Boulevard in South Jamaica.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim attempted to walk northbound across Linden Boulevard when he was struck by the suspect, who was behind the wheel of a 2016 Ford Mustang GT heading westbound on Linden Boulevard.

During the investigation, police learned that the Mustang had been reported stolen at the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica a short time before the collision occurred.

The suspect stopped his vehicle after the incident, but then fled moments later when another vehicle arrived and picked him up, police reported.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the pedestrian struck and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma. EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

The case is now in the hands of the NYPD Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly collision can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.