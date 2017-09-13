Affordable housing lotteries are open at some 15 NYC buildings

Feeling lucky?

Perhaps it’s a good time to apply to the affordable housing lotteries that the city and real estate developers organize when new, below-market-rate apartments become available.

The city is working to create and preserve some 200,000 of these residences, but it cannot keep up with demand.

For instance, in 2016, more than 56,000 people entered a lottery to live in 86 units near the Gowanus Canal — more than 650 applications per apartment.

Currently, applications are being accepted for lotteries in 15 buildings. The city’s Housing Connect website includes details about who qualifies and how to file paperwork.

Here is a look at where the fortuitous few could soon reside:

Via 57 West

625 W. 57th St.

Hell’s Kitchen

The new, pyramid-shaped development is accepting applications for 36 affordable apartments. Individuals must earn at least $51,532 and no more than $80,160 annually to qualify for the studios, which start at $1,448 a month. Families must make between $55,234 and $132,840 annually for other apartments, which rent for between $1,554 and $2,902 a month. The lottery concludes Oct. 11.

33 Bond Street

33 Bond St.

Downtown Brooklyn

This 25-story residence includes 108 new, affordable units, ranging from studios available for $613 a month to two-bedrooms that go for $2,519 a month. Individuals must earn at least $22,903 and no more than $80,160 to qualify for studios. Larger apartments are reserved for households taking home at least $24,549 and no more than $114,480 annually. The lottery closes Oct. 17.

Archer Merrick

92-61 165th St.

Jamaica

The new development offers 88 affordable apartments as well as laundry facilities, an outdoor courtyard, rec room and bike parking. Studios start at $494 a month, which are available for those earning between $18,823 and $26,720 annually. Three-bedrooms can go for as much as $1,182 a month, and are open to families earning between $43,098 and $51,540 annually. The lottery ends Oct. 16.

Crossroads I Plaza

828 E. 149th St.

Mott Haven

Beyond 163 new units with dishwashers and energy efficient lighting, this building boasts a green roof, community room, playground and water views. Rents range from $788 to $1,085 per month for studios, and from $1,182 to $2,120 a month for three-bedrooms. Single applicants must earn at least $29,349 and no more than $86,840 annually to qualify for units; larger households, between $31,509 and $143,910 annually. The lottery closes Oct. 30.