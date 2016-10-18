Affordable housing lottery opens in the Bronx at Crotona Park East

Preferences will be given to applicants who live in Bronx Community Board 3.

The city opened a lottery Tuesday for 72 newly constructed affordable apartments in the Bronx.

The building, Crotona Park East at 1776 Boston Rd., will have rents ranging from $788 for a studio to $1,683 for a three-bedroom for qualified applicants, according to the city’s office of Housing Preservation and Development. The building features bike parking, a laundry room and a community room.

Preferences will be given to applicants who live in Bronx Community Board 3 and there are units that are set aside for mobility-disabled and vision or hearing disabled applicants.

Interested New Yorkers can apply online at nyc.gov/housingconnect or by mail at HIGH HAWK c/o PWB Management Corp. 3092 Hull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10467. The deadline is Dec. 16.