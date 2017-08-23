Battery Park City ranked most dog-friendly neighborhood, StreetEasy report finds

Take a look at which neighborhoods were identified by StreetEasy as havens for hounds.

Battery Park City in Manhattan was rated the most dog-friendly neighborhood in New York City by StreetEasy. Photo Credit: iStock

Dog tails are really wagging over Battery Park City.

StreetEasy deemed the neighborhood the best for dog owners in an analysis released Wednesday, ahead of National Dog Day on Saturday.

The analysis examined each borough for its most dog-friendly neighborhoods. The real estate listings firm looked at how many rental units on its website were pet friendly, counted up nearby dog parks, included the number of local veterinarians and factored in how many dog walkers were active in the area on Rover, a petcare platform.

Battery Park City came out on top, with more than 63 percent of its StreetEasy listings noting that pets are welcome. The Manhattan neighborhood also boasts three dog parks, 216 dog sitters and 57 veterinarians, according to StreetEasy’s research.

But there are plenty of other pooch-friendly pastures for city canines.

Here’s a look at which neighborhoods in each borough, as defined by Streeteasy, were identified as havens for hounds:

Manhattan: 1) Battery Park City 2) Tribeca 3) Financial District 4) Roosevelt Island 5) SoHo

Brooklyn: 1) Dumbo 2) Columbia Street/Waterfront District 3) Downtown Brooklyn 4) Seagate 5) Brooklyn Heights

Queens: 1) Alley Park 2) Corona 3) New Hyde Park* 4) Whitestone 5) Long Island City

Staten Island: 1) Silver Lake 2) New Brighton 3) Pleasant Plains 4) Sunnyside 5) Princes Bay

The Bronx: 1) Riverdale 2) Hunts Point 3) Kingsbridge 4) Bedford Park 5) Tremont

*Neighborhoods are defined by StreetEasy (most of New Hyde Park is on Long Island).