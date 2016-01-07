Britney Spears’ former apartment back on market for $7.6M

Looks like these downtown digs might be sold one more time.A 4,400-square-foot apartment at the top of 14 E. Fourth …

A 4,400-square-foot apartment at the top of 14 E. Fourth St. that was once owned by Britney Spears, as well as Richard Simmons and Keith Richards, is back on the market.

The home, which according to StreetEasy boasts posh features like a wood-burning fireplace and a large terrace, was listed for $9 million by Anchor Associates last year, but is now going for $7.6 million. It takes up four floors, including the penthouse level, in a white-glove luxury building constructed in 1912.

Spears purchased the home for $3 million in 2004 and sold it for $4 million in 2006, according to the real estate blog 6sqft which first reported the listing. The apartment has struggled on the market since, such as when it failed to sell in 2011 for $6.595 million.