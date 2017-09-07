Brooklyn has best neighborhoods for families with children, study shows

If you’re a parent looking to score an affordable apartment and a good school for your kids, Brooklyn is the …

Carroll Gardens is one of the best neighborhoods for families with children, according to StreetEasy.

If you’re a parent looking to score an affordable apartment and a good school for your kids, Brooklyn is the borough for you, according to a new study.

StreetEasy conducted an analysis of large apartments’ rents, as well as their school systems, and found that six of the top 10 most affordable neighborhoods for families with children were in Brooklyn. Greenwood, which topped the list, Dyker Heights and Bath Beach had two bedrooms with median rents under $2,400 in high-performing school districts.

The borough’s open spaces provide extra incentive, according to the real estate listing site.

“Greenwood also gets Brownie points for offering easy access to Prospect Park, which is pretty much the closest thing to a giant backyard a kid in Brooklyn could ask for,” the report said.

StreetEasy used a number of factors to determine their ranking. It looked at the share of two-or-more-bedroom apartments within a specific neighborhood, the June median rent of those apartments, and school quality reports from the city’s Department of Education. StreetEasy generated a weighted-average score for schools, on a scale of 0-2, based on the performance and impact metrics provided by NYCDOE.

Two-or-more bedroom apartments — at a median rent of $2,350 — make up 62 percent of Greenwood’s real estate market, and its school districts had a 1.47 average school review, the report said.

Although Ridgewood, Queens, boasts an 87.1 percent share of two-or-more-bedroom apartments and a median rent of $2,093, it was ranked 10th on the list because its school districts received a 0.97 review score.

Stuyvesant Town was the only Manhattan neighborhood that made the list. Its average school review score was 1.56, however median rents for two-or-more-bedroom apartments were $4,658.

“Parents in Stuy Town will find great schools, but they will also find high rents,” the report said.