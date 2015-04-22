Give your home a designer touch– without the designer price tag

We spoke with some of our favorite interior design gurus.

The brutal winter is finally over, and as you’re coming out of hibernation, you might notice your home needs a pick-me-up.

We spoke with some of our favorite interior design gurus to give you tips on how to welcome the warmth into your house without breaking your budget.

Window treatment

For starters, focus on your windows. The easiest way to do this is to change your curtains, said Polina Gorokhovskaya, owner of Polina Studio Inc.

“You can put sheers or something that brings the spring inside,” she suggested.

Hot colors this season are plum and violet in medium and light tones, so layer your sheers on top of those for a chic look.

If you’re into floral patterns, Ikea has curtains in that style for $14.99, Gorokhovskaya offered, and Urban Outfitters has some cute sets for around $50.

Accent touches

Spread the spring light around by decorating with reflective accents, said Betsy Helmuth of Affordable Interior Design. The obvious way to do this is by hanging mirrors, but items like a silver Morrocan pouf or a metal tray on your entry console will add a personal touch.

Gorokhovskaya added that gold is making a comeback this year, and layering it with silver is on-trend this season as well.

Helmuth also recommends investing in one artistic piece to hang about your bed or sofa. A tip: Search on Etsy.

“Type in the price, size and colors you are looking for and voila! You will find a trove of fabulous originals,” she said.

Color theory

Add some spring colors to your space by switching out your bedspread, Helmuth said. While white pops in the spring sunlight, it stains easily. So to keep things looking clean, “a bold geometric pattern on a white background feels oh-so-fresh,” Helmuth suggested.

In your textiles, aim for happy colors, advised NYC-based designer Ambriel Floyd.

“Adding throw pillows in your new spring colors brings new life to your existing couch or bedroom,” she said.

Floyd’s Synthetic collection is full of such colors. Her favorites are the Small Fractal Prints in pond, lily or “new morning.”

Beyond flowers

Flowers may be the go-to decor in the warm months, but “they cost a lot [of money] and die quickly,” Floyd warned.

Instead, opt for decorating your tables with fresh fruit like oranges and Granny Smith apples.

If you do prefer plants, Gorokhovskaya prefers going with inexpensive, no-fuss greenery like cactuses, which go for around $5 at street markets around the city.

“They live through the summer comfortably and they bring the green inside,” she said.

Spring clean

Throughout the home, the best way to stow away winter is to declutter, Floyd said.

Pack up cold-weather items like boots and coats and recycle newspapers, menus and catalogs that might have piled up in the last few months.

“This gives you breathing room and it’s amazing what it can do to lift your spirits,” Floyd said. “There’s a reason spring cleaning is a tradition!”