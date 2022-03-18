Buying or selling your home? Hire a real estate team with amNY Home Pros

Interest rates are on the rise, which adds a new twist to an already heated real estate market.

But the right real estate agent, real estate lawyer, mortgage professional, and insurance broker — you can find them in amNY Home Pros — can help navigate the labyrinth of a real estate transaction. Here are some things you should know about the process:

Mortgage Professionals

You should speak to a mortgage broker as early as possible in the house-buying process. Before you start looking at properties, a mortgage lender will help determine what you can afford.

Real Estate Agent

When looking for a real estate agent, it’s smart to hire someone with experience in the neighborhood where your transaction is occurring. So if you’re buying, first decide where you want to live before you choose an agent.

Real Estate Attorney

The number one rule when hiring a real estate attorney: make sure they have experience in real estate. Don’t hire the lawyer-relative or friend who has no experience closing a real estate deal.

Insurance Broker

Mortgage lenders will require you to get home insurance coverage before they will agree to finance your home purchase, so it’s worth finding a broker that has experience.

