Dell CEO Michael Dell sets NYC record with purchase of $100.47 million penthouse, report says

Michael Dell closed on his $100.47 million purchase of a penthouse in One57 in 2014, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Photo Credit: Netflix / JoJo Whilden

Michael Dell, the CEO and founder of Dell Technologies, is the buyer behind the $100.47 million purchase of a penthouse at One57, which is the most expensive home sale on city record, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing two sources.

A contract to buy the 10,923 square-foot home was signed in 2012, when the building was under construction, and the transaction closed in 2014, the Journal reported. The unit was purchased through a limited liability company.

City Department of Buildings filings show Dell hired Miró Rivera Architects to renovate his property inside One57, one of several high-end towers along Manhattan’s so-called Billionaire’s Row just south of Central Park.

The deal was the first and only purchase to break $100 million in the city, but according to the Journal, this record is widely expected to be broken with the sale of a nearby penthouse.