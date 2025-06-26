Webinar | First time home buyers workshop

Schneps Media is offering a free virtual seminar designed to guide first-time home buyers through the process of purchasing a home. The online event, held on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, will focus on helping prospective homeowners determine if they’re ready to take the leap into ownership.

Titled “First Time Home Buyers,” the seminar aims to answer fundamental questions such as: How do I know if I’m ready to be a homeowner? and What should I be thinking about before buying? The goal is to equip attendees with the knowledge they need to assess whether homeownership is right for them.

Speakers from the Municipal Credit Union will lead the session, including Walter Skowronski (Mortgage Sales Manager, NMLS ID 598806), Omar Osario (Mortgage Sales Manager, NMLS ID 1950417), and Debra Sinodinos (Manager of Business Development). Their combined expertise will help demystify the buying process, from budgeting and credit readiness to navigating mortgage options.

The event will include closed captioning for accessibility. Participants can enable it by selecting “live transcript” once the webinar begins.

Click here to register.