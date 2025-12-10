Video | First-Time Homebuyers Workshop

Back by popular demand, Schneps Media hosted a free First Time Home Buyers Workshop on Dec. 9, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The online seminar is designed to prepare participants for one of life’s biggest financial decisions—purchasing a first home.

The workshop covered key questions prospective buyers should consider before beginning the process, including how to determine if they are truly ready for homeownership and what important factors should be weighed in advance. The session aimed to provide attendees with the knowledge needed to evaluate whether owning a home is the right step for them.

Featured speakers included Walter Skowronski, Mortgage Sales Manager and NMLS ID 598806, and Debra Sinodinos, Business Development Manager, both from Municipal Credit Union. They will guide participants through the fundamentals of homeownership readiness and mortgage planning.