Webinar | First-Time Homebuyers Workshop

Schneps Media is hosting a free First Time Home Buyers Workshop on Sept. 16, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The online seminar is designed to prepare participants for one of life’s biggest financial decisions—purchasing a first home.

The workshop will cover key questions prospective buyers should consider before beginning the process, including how to determine if they are truly ready for homeownership and what important factors should be weighed in advance. The session aims to provide attendees with the knowledge needed to evaluate whether owning a home is the right step for them.

Featured speakers include Walter Skowronski, Mortgage Sales Manager and NMLS ID 598806, and Debra Sinodinos, Business Development Manager, both from Municipal Credit Union. They will guide participants through the fundamentals of homeownership readiness and mortgage planning.

The webinar will also include closed captioning for accessibility. Participants can activate this feature by selecting the “live transcript” option once they join the session.

Click here to register for the webinar.