Frank Sinatra’s UES penthouse sells for $5 million

Start spreading the news… Frank Sinatra's apartment is off the market.

Sinatra’s penthouse at The Edgewater (530 E. 72nd St.) sold for its asking price $4.995 million on Wednesday.

The ‘New York, New York’ singer certainly lived large.

Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol and President John F. Kennedy were all known guests in the four bedroom and six bathroom apartment, where Sinatra resided from 1961-1972.

The 3,200 square-foot duplex has hosted many a celebrity fete, though we don’t know who will next be wining and dining celebs when he or she moves into the property.

Fly us to the penthouse — we’re ready for an invite!