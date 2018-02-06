Google close to $2B deal for Chelsea Market building: Report

The deal for the Ninth Avenue property is expected to close in two months.

Google is reportedly expanding its bandwith in Chelsea.

After years of the tech giant seizing Chelsea Market vacancies as they became available, Google is close to purchasing the 75 Ninth Ave. building for more than $2 billion, according to The Real Deal. Google and Jamestown, which owns the property, are expected to close on a deal in two months, the outlet reported.

Google leases about 400,000 square feet in the building and purchased its New York headquarters across the street, at 111 Eighth Ave., in 2010.

The Real Deal noted there will likely not be major changes to Chelsea Market’s retail, but it is unclear what other tenants can expect. NY1, Major League Baseball and Food Network also lease space there.

Google and Jamestown did not immediately respond to requests for comment.