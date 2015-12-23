Google signs lease for Pier 57 at Hudson River Park

Pier 57, a former freight and bus terminal on the edge of the Meatpacking District that has stood empty since 2003, will soon be occupied by some of the city’s hottest names.

Google on Friday signed a 15-year deal for 250,000 square feet of space in the structure, which is part of Hudson River Park. Television personality and chef Anthony Bourdain reportedly is also expected to soon close a deal to occupy 155,000 square feet of it for an international food market.

The pier first opened in 1954, and in the last few years received a $350 million restoration from development team Youngwoo & Associates LLC and RXR Realty.

The redevelopment includes two mezzanines inside and a public esplanade outside, along with a new venue for the Tribeca Film Festival and a restaurant pavilion.

Representatives for Bourdain could not be reached for comment.