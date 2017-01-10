Greenpoint, Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope home prices jump to nearly $1.5M, report says

Townhouses led the market in those areas with an average price of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, the report said.

Homes in Brownstone and North Brooklyn saw a surge in their average prices and were close to $1.5 million during the final months of 2016, a report set for release Tuesday found.

The $1.49 million average for townhouses, co-ops and condos in neighborhoods such as Greenpoint, Brooklyn Heights and Park Slope represented a 2.6 percent jump from the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the real estate firm, Ideal Properties Group.

Townhouses led the market in those areas with an average price of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which was in fact a 4.1 percent drop from the same period a year before, the report said. Condos had an average sales price of $1.5 million, which was a 24 percent increase over the fourth quarter of 2015.

Aleksandra Scepanovic, Ideal’s managing director, predicted that this price trend will continue in Brooklyn this year.

“As the real estate markets anticipate the change at the helm of the nation, we expect that in 2017, we will see increased interest, new developments and higher prices,” she said in a statement.