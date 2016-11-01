Greenwich Village landmark district extension being considered by NYC

Two other sections of southern Greenwich Village were landmarked in 2010 and 2013.

The city’s Landmarks Preservation voted Tuesday to look into a proposal that would landmark a huge part of southern Greenwich Village.

The public will have a chance to chime in on Nov. 29 about the plan that will provide landmark status to the area that covers 157 buildings south of Houston Street, west of Sixth Avenue, east of Thompson Street and north of Watts Street.

If approved, the buildings, the majority of which were built before World War II, would have protections that prohibit changes to buildings without city approval.

