Habitat for Humanity to build Williamsbridge affordable housing complex

The largest Habitat for Humanity building in the country is coming to the Bronx.

The nonprofit announced Wednesday that it’s teaming up with the developer Almat Group to bring a 57-unit affordable housing complex to Williamsbridge. The construction on the building at 839-843 Tilden St., which will be called the Sydney House, is slated to begin next year.

The $30 million project is funded by various government offices including local Councilman Andy King and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who stressed that the city needs to push for more affordable housing in the borough.

“Homeownership provides stability, rebuilds neighborhoods and will further strengthen the economy and quality of life for all Bronxites and the entire city,” he said in a statement.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be offered to working families who make between 50% and 100% of the area’s median income at the time it opens.

The building will include amenities like a 2,000-square-foot open community space, laundry and vehicle and bike parking.