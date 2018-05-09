The Bronx may be one step closer to vying with Florida for New Yorkers’ golden years.

RiverSpring Health, which cares for seniors at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, is seeking a special permit and other city zoning signoffs to launch the first continuing care retirement community in the city, dubbed River’s Edge.

Continuing care retirement communities, which the state licenses, have homes for seniors who can live independently, assisted living units and nursing care facilities in proximity so residents do not need to move as they age and as their medical needs evolve.

Before moving in, residents would sign a life contract and pay an entrance fee, which is anticipated to range from $769,900 to $1.319 million. Monthly dues, which are expected to amount to about $5,095 to $7,495, would cover housing costs, nursing care, weekly housekeeping and other services, according to an application approved by a state Department of Health council.

RiverSpring spokeswoman Wendy Steinberg wrote in an email that estimates in the application were “premature” and final fees would depend on the number of units in the project. She also noted that the several $1,000 deposits and dozen inquiries RiverSpring has received highlight the demand for River’s Edge.

“[Continuing care retirement communities] are in virtually every municipality in the nation, except New York City,” Steinberg said in a statement. “The older population needs the reassurance that a [CCRC] provides — the opportunity to live there for the rest of their lives, even if their health needs evolve to require more care, and financial security of knowing that their long term care is paid for.”

RiverSpring envisions knocking down the Goldfine building on its existing campus and tearing down a 91-room retreat house on a 13.6-acre property it purchased from the Passionist Fathers of Riverdale in 2011, according to a recent presentation before the city Planning Commission.

The demolitions would allow RiverSpring to construct a new, 388-unit independent living building spread across three wings and convert some nursing beds into assisted living homes. The changes would lead to 388 more apartments for independent seniors, 72 additional assisted living units and 291 fewer nursing beds, according to the presentation.

When asked what would happen to people in the 291 nursing beds, Steinberg wrote in an email, “Residents will be transferred to another building on campus,” without further explanation.

The River’s Edge proposal has been kicking around in various iterations for about five years and roused some opposition in Riverdale. Some 2,500 residents of a nearby co-op signed a petition opposing the project, and neighbors have raised concerns about increased traffic and development in a special natural area district designed to preserve the greenery hugging the Hudson River, according to The Riverdale Press.

The state departments of Health and Financial Services granted a certificate of authority for River’s Edge in March, according to Steinberg.

RiverSpring has begun the city’s planning approval process, with a visit to Bronx Community Board 8 earlier this week.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the proposal will be voted on by the City Council, which tends to defer to the local representative on development projects.

Councilman Andrew Cohen, who represents Riverdale, did not offer any thoughts on River’s Edge when his office was contacted by amNewYork.

RiverSpring would like to break ground in 2020, according to Steinberg.