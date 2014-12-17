In Kensington, 47% of homes lack internet access

Thirty percent of Brooklyn households lack high-speed Internet, compared to 21% in Manhattan, according to a report from City Comptroller …

Ocean Parkway near Beverly Rd., in Kensington, Wednesday, Dec., 17, 2014.

Thirty percent of Brooklyn households lack high-speed Internet, compared to 21% in Manhattan, according to a report from City Comptroller Scott Stringer released on December 7.

Kensington and Borough Park fall the furthest behind in the report with 47% of homes without a web connection.

The report, titled “Internet Inequality: Broadband Access in NYC,” states that two major causes of Internet inequality are high costs and poor broadband quality.

“New Yorkers who don’t have online access lack the tools they need to improve their education, employment and business opportunities,” Stringer said in a statement. “Just as the subway powered New York’s growth in the 20th century, high-speed broadband will power our city’s economic competitiveness in the 21st century.”

Stringer and the five borough presidents on December 3 said outlined a “Five Borough Broadband Bill of Rights” to help shorten the gap between neighborhoods like Kensington, where almost half of the households lack high-speed Internet, and Manhattan neighborhoods such as Greenwich Village and SoHo, where 11% of households are without access.