Lauren Bacall’s Dakota apartment for sale for $26 million

If you’ve ever wanted to grace the floors where Lauren Bacall called home, you’ll have to dish out $26 million.

The late Hollywood star’s 4,000 square foot apartment at the Dakota recently became the latest famous celebrity property to hit the market. The nine-bedroom Upper West Side apartment retains its pre-war look and includes 13-foot ceilings, a fireplace and a 70-foot gallery.

The co-op has two large windows that face Central Park, a driveway and three bathrooms.

Bacall, who died in August at the age of 89, bought the pad in the late ’60s with her second husband Jason Robards and lived there for the remainder of her life.

Last week, the Staten Island home that was used in “The Godfather” went up for sale for an asking price of $2.89 million. The five bedroom, 6,248-square-feet house includes the back yard that was used for the movie’s opening wedding scene.

Film buffs who may be strapped for cash could turn their attention to 129 W. 81st St., the building used for the Seinfeld apartment. The property had rental openings for some studio units in October starting at $2,050 a month, according to StreetEasy.