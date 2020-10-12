Massive Dumbo development at former witnesses parking lot gets new windows in

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Craig Hubert

An enormous and long-in-the-works block-long development in Dumbo keeps chugging along.

Located at 85 Jay Street, and called Front & York, the 21-story, 728-unit building will be part rental, part condo and have two swimming pools, one set aside for owners and one for renters, filings show. It topped out in July, according to New York Yimby.

The windows are going in and have reached floors two through eight all around the building, a recent visit to the site revealed. The ground floor, usually the last to finish, is not as far along, but the arches facing Jay Street are visible.

When all’s said and done, the building will have underground parking for 712 cars, a community facility and retail space. Its location on a hill near the neighborhood’s one subway stop makes its bulky presence that much more domineering over the rest of the neighborhood. Morris Adjmi, whose name is quickly becoming synonymous with new construction in Brooklyn, is behind the design.

Partners CIM Group, LIVWRK and Kushner Companies bought the site, for decades a parking lot, from the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2016 for $345 million. Kushner Companies sold its 2.5 percent stake in 2018.

Sales have already started for the 408 condos, which leaves 320 rental apartments, according to CityRealty. The developer is not required to include affordable units and has not yet said whether it intends to add them under the 421a tax break program.

The project is expected to bring thousands of new residents to Dumbo, one of Brooklyn’s most expensive neighborhoods, potentially increasing the population in the neighborhood by as much as a third and adding extra traffic to the already problem-plagued York Street subway station.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brownstoner.com.