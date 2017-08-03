Nitehawk Prospect Park opening in old Pavilion Theater pushed back to 2018

Construction crews found “very cool original pieces” that will now be incorporated into the new design of the Pavilion.

The premiere of the Pavilion Theater’s reboot has been delayed, but its new owners say the final product will be worth the wait.

The owners of Williamsburg’s Nitehawk Cinema said the Park Slope theater’s reopening as Nitehawk Prospect Park will take place in early 2018, not this fall as originally planned. A spokeswoman for the company said construction crews uncovered some “very cool original pieces” during their work on the 89-year-old theater, and wanted to incorporate them into the design of the new space.

“We are in the process of finalizing which original finds are salvageable and can be incorporated into the design layout, and look forward to sharing a snapshot of what’s to come,” spokeswoman Alexa Harrison said.

The Pavilion, which was well-known for its decrepitude, closed last year after the Nitehawk said it would spend $10 million to completely renovate it as a new independent theater.