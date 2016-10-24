NYC home sales reach record levels in third quarter: Report

Home sales in the five boroughs added up to $13.5 billion in the third quarter of this year — a record.

The city saw a sales record during the third quarter of this year, according to a report released Monday by the Real Estate Board of New York.

Homes in the five boroughs had a combined $13.6 billion in completed sales, which is the highest amount recorded since REBNY started tracking the figures ten years ago.

Each borough saw a jump in the number of sales during that time period, with Manhattan leading the pack with $7.31 billion, which was a 16 percent jump from the same period last year.

During the third quarter of 2016, Brooklyn had $2.9 billion in sales, an 11 percent jump from the third quarter of 2015, and Queens had $2.25 billion, a 12 percent increase from the same period last year. Staten Island had $767.3 million, a 41 percent jump, and the Bronx had $413.9 million, a 16 percent increase, according to the report.

“The record total transactional value and uptick in home sales completed this quarter represent the health of the residential market citywide,” REBNY President John Banks said in a statement.