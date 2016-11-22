NYC neighborhoods with apartments perfect for entertaining, according to StreetEasy

If you host “Friendsgiving” every year, then you might want to consider moving to Brooklyn.

Gowanus is the best neighborhood to rent an apartment in if you love to entertain for the holidays, according to StreetEasy. Photo Credit: Friends of the Brooklyn Queens

While most Americans are stressing over roast-turkey recipes and finding gluten-free sides for Aunt Edna, New Yorkers are worried about where they’ll fit everyone for dinner in their tiny apartments.

For city slickers who love entertaining, StreetEasy compiled 2016 data from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15 to find the top five neighborhoods with the most apartments offering dining rooms and eat-in kitchens.

The real-estate listings site found that while the top neighborhoods for sales were mostly in Manhattan, rentals were concentrated in Brooklyn.

Here are the top five nabes for finding apartments with dining spaces, with their median rent and sales numbers in the third quarter of 2016, according to StreetEasy:

Rentals:

1. Gowanus, Brooklyn – $2,999

2. Bay Ridge, Brooklyn – $2,000

3. Murray Hill, Queens – $1,700

4. Kensington, Brooklyn – $2,100

5. Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn – $2,497

Sales:

1. Upper East Side, Manhattan – $1,649,500

2. TriBeCa, Manhattan – $4,795,000

3. Park Slope, Brooklyn – $1,175,000

4. Riverdale, Bronx – $314,750

5. Upper West Side, Manhattan – $1,575,000