One Vanderbilt skydeck to offer sweeping views of midtown

The observation deck will have an entry point from Grand Central’s main concourse.

Soon, you’ll be able to go sky-high at Grand Central Terminal.

The developers of One Vanderbilt announced Monday the midtown East skyscraper will have a 1,020-foot skydeck open to the public.

The attraction, which will open along with the rest of the tower in 2020, will have an entry point from Grand Central’s main concourse and will have “high ceiling slabs and column-free floors,” according to a spokesman for SL Green Realty Corp.

“We are constructing the most advanced skyscraper in New York City and expect to have the best observation deck experience in the world,” Rob Schiffer, SL Green’s managing director, said in a statement.

More details and a rendering of the skydeck weren’t available.

By comparison, the Empire State Building’s open air observation deck on the 86th floor is 1,050 feet high and the World Trade Center’s observatory is 1,250 feet. A 1,100-foot observation deck is planned for the Hudson Yards development.

Developers broke ground on One Vanderbilt in October and once completed it will be the second tallest building in the city at 1,401 feet.