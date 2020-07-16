Partial building collapse in Manhattan raises questions about neighboring properties

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Excavation on a neighboring property could be to blame for the partial collapse of a building in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan on Thursday morning at about 11 a.m.

According to authorities, the apartment building at 211 East 34th St. was not occupied – and there were no injuries either – when the sidewall collapsed leading to an investigation from the city Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Buildings.

Engineers were still on at the site through the afternoon, the DOB told amNewYork Metro. NYPD says the street in front of the collapse will be closed for up to three days.

Oliviero Construction Co. has been conducting the excavation at 209 Third Ave. in preparation to build a 35 story building on the lot.

Until deemed okay by city officials, the adjacent building at 213 E. 34th St. was cleared of occupants as a safety measure, according to the DOB.

The agency’s website says the building had no related violations or complaints in the last 20 years.