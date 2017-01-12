Prospect Heights’ Pacific Park affordable housing lottery to include 303 units

The apartments at 38 Sixth Ave. will be given to low- and middle-income New Yorkers.

Apartments at Pacific Park’s 100 percent affordable housing building will be up for grabs for qualified New Yorkers starting Friday as the city opens up its lottery for 303 units.

The apartments at 38 Sixth Ave. will be given to low- and middle-income New Yorkers who fall under two brackets, according to the city and developer Greenland Forest City Partners.

Applicants making a maximum of $63,500 for single tenants and $105,100 for a family of four, are eligible for 105 units, which include studios, one, two- and three- bedrooms.

The remaining apartments will be available to applicants making a maximum of $104,775 for single tenants and $173,415 for a family of four.

Rents will be as low as $532 a month for a studio to as much as $3,695 for a three-bedroom.

The building, which is slated to open in the summer, has several amenities including a laundry room, a fitness center, children’s play area, bike storage, resident lounge, pet grooming area, and an outdoor terrace.

Interested New Yorkers can apply via the city’s online lottery portal at https://a806-housingconnect.nyc.gov/nyclottery/lottery.html or by calling 311. Applications are due by March 14.