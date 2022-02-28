Report finds that Manhattan and Brooklyn renters have access to the most basketball hoops

While researching apartments with access to fitness amenities, RentCafe found that NYC apartments have the most access to basketball courts in the country.

According to RentCafe’s collected data from Yardi Matrix, as many as 91% of newly-built apartments in the U.S. are fitness-friendly. The term “fitness-friendly” means a community with at least one fitness amenity on site.

Manhattan falls in sixth place for the top 20 cities, with most apartments with access to sports amenities. There are about 185,000 communities on the island that have access to at least one fitness amenity. However, the most common amenity among New Yorkers is a basketball court.

Manhattan ranks first for apartment communities with access to basketball courts, followed by Brooklyn at second. Around 48,000 units have access in Manhattan with 42,000 in Brooklyn.

It is no surprise that basketball courts prove to be a popular amenity. NYC has been named the basketball capital of the world for many years by several people. Additionally, the sport’s mecca is none other than Madison Square Garden. Local basketball legends include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Connie Hawkins. Clearly, New York City has a rich history in the sport.

Basketball is a sport that can easily be played anywhere. One reason why the sport is popular is due to its accessibility. In a cramped city like New York, basketball seems to be the perfect sport for those who live here. All you need is at least one hoop and a ball.

New York City is also home to a large number of parks. Within those parks, there are about 1,800 basketball courts across the boroughs. Additionally, recreational centers around the city include indoor basketball courts.

Amid a looming pandemic, much of daily life happens in the comfort of one’s home. Because of this, easy access to fitness facilities is increasingly more important than ever. Many gyms and fitness centers operate at a reduced capacity, so new apartment communities offer some type of fitness amenity to provide an alternative option to going to the gym.

RentCafe is a nationwide apartment search website that enables renters to easily find apartments and houses for rent throughout the U.S. Using Yarti Matrix apartment data, RentCafe’s research team analyzed large-scale multifamily properties of 50 units or more completed through January 2022.

