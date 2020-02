Van Cleef & Arpels; increase in commercial rent and real estate along Fifth Avenue, Monday, May, 12, 2014. Photo Credit: amNewYork/Jimmy Margulies

The average retail rents per square foot have been going up over the last few years in several glitzy areas, according to the Real Estate Board of New York.

Fifth Ave

49th St.-59th St

2014: $3,550

2013: $3,052

2012: $2,750

2011: $2,250

2010: $2,300

Madison Ave

57th St.- 72nd St

2014: $1,643

2013: $1,325

2012: $1,203

2011: $919

2010: $960

Times Square

2014: $2,407

2013: $2,175

2012: $1,400

2011: $1,600

2010: $1,400

Herald Square

2014: $883

2013: $724

2012: $558

2011: $455

2010: $500