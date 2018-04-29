The medical marijuana industry went high-end with a dispensary opening on Fifth Ave., while a long-time Brooklyn arts hub fueled by volunteers and fundraisers organized its finale.

Here is a look at retailers that closed, opened and made other major moves this month.

MedMen

MedMen opened a sleek medical marijuana dispensary at 433 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan on — wait for it — April 20, according to the Post. The new hub is the third permitted dispensary in the borough, the Post reported.

Silent Barn

After a dozen years, the DIY-style art space and music venue Silent Barn closed its doors at 603 Bushwick Ave. in Brooklyn due to financial troubles, amNewYork reported.

Old Navy

Old Navy will open a more than 13,000-square-foot store at the Empire Outlets mall, which is slated to open this fall on Staten Island, the developer said.

Scumbags & Superstars

The East Village retailer named for a Talking Heads song and known for selling weird items shuttered its shop at 100 Clinton St., but will still hawk patches, pins and other products online, according to the blog EV Grieve.

Greats

Sneakerheads have a new place to lace up. Greats opened its first Manhattan store at 42 Crosby St., where it sells men’s and women’s kicks, the company said.

Alo Yoga

Lost Angeles-based athleisure brand Alo Yoga signed a lease for its Brooklyn store, at 241 Bedford Ave., where it will sell athletic wear on the ground floor and offer yoga classes on the second, the business said.

Karma Books

Bibliophiles rejoice — the Manhattan space that once housed St. Mark’s Bookshop at 136 E. Third St. is now home to Karma Books, according to EV Grieve.

Uniqlo

The retailer expanded to the Bronx and opened a more than 8,000-square-foot store at the Mall at Bay Plaza, according to a spokeswoman for Uniqlo.

VVN’s Tea

The three artists behind VVN’s Tea inked a deal for a shop at 194 First Ave. in Manhattan, where the hot beverages will be served in paper cups adorned with local artists’ work, according to the company.

St. Frank

Home decor brand St. Frank, which sells art, accessories and more, made its debut in Manhattan, at 373 Bleecker St., according to a spokeswoman for the business.