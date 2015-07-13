Champions of historic Steinway Mansion in Queens fear construction could damage home

A group that works to protect the home is calling attention to the construction.

Construction on private property near the Steinway Mansion in Queens is striking a discordant tone for protectors of the historic estate.

Since early spring, the Queens Chronicle reports, construction of a series of warehouses on land adjacent to the property where the mansion stands has led some local preservationists and residents to call attention to what they say is the potentional for damage to the building. They also warn that the new buildings will block views of the mansion.

“This is the willful dsecration of the first historical landmark to be named in Queens, and it is definintely a tragedy,” Jeffrey Kroessler, of the Greater Astoria Historical Society, told the Chronicle. “If the mansion was located in Manhattan, this would never be accepted.”

The mansion is the former estate of William Steinway, whose legacy is linked to legendary piano manufacturer Steinway & Sons.

The Friends of Steinway Mansion, an organization dedicated to protecting the landmark, told the Chronicle that it was working to get political support from local political leaders.

But so far so far they have been wary to step in the way of construction.

The office of Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said it had been approached about the mansion and “fully supports” the Friends but that “it’s a tricky situation when it comes to private property.”