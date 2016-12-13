Sullivan-Thompson Historic District approved by NYC landmarks commission

There’s a new historic district in town.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday the Sullivan-Thompson Historic District, the 140th such designated area in New York City.

The new historic district in lower Manhattan encompasses about 157 buildings, including 19th century row houses, tenements, commercial structures and the Church of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Anthony’s School. It is bounded by West Houston Street to the north, Watts Street to the south, Sixth Avenue to the west and Thompson Street to the east.

The commission said the streetscape is significant for its rich and varied immigrant history, particularly its Italian-American population, and for its Italianate, neo-Grecian, Queen Anne and Renaissance Revival architectural styles.

“Because of this designation, future generations of New Yorkers will be able to experience the unique sense of place and time that this neighborhood imparts,” City Councilman Corey Johnson said in a statement.

“In a time of unprecedented real estate development, the Sullivan-Thompson Historic District will ensure the survival of this unique enclave,” Johnson said.