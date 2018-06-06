Job hunters may want to aim for a role at Target’s expanding retail portfolio.

The chain announced Wednesday it would host job fairs for 85 positions at a Lower East Side location slated to open in mid-August.

Target also noted it locked in space for another small-format store at Kings Highway and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush, where it will eventually employ about 100 people. The Brooklyn store, slated to open in 2020, will bring the retailer’s planned store count up to 27 in New York City.

The openings are part of a nationwide expansion of small-format stores that are designed to fit in city environments and showcase products that appeal to local consumers.

“Target provides meaningful work and opportunities to build and develop skills that will span every team members’ entire career,” Elena Ramos, Target store team leader, said in a statement. “Our Lower East Side store is searching for 85 new team members who are committed to providing guests with the best shopping experience possible, while working alongside a world-class team.”

The Lower East Side store, located at 400 Grand St., will begin hiring at job fair events scheduled on June 11, 12, 14 and 18. Interested candidates should apply in advance and schedule an interview at Target.com/careers.