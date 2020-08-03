These Manhattan neighborhoods were among the most expensive places in the city in 2020 so far

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A handful of Manhattan neighborhoods were among the most expensive places to buy a home in the first half of the year.

Amast recently released a report that took a look at which 100 New York City ZIP codes were the most expensive in the first half of 2020. According to their findings, Manhattan’s 10014 ZIP code, which covers West Village, Greenwich Village and a very small portion of SoHo, was the most expensive area in the city during the first half of the year with a median home sale price of $4.2 million.

The report says that while the 10014 ZIP code had only 54 sales in the area, a few pricey condos drove the median price for a home up 82% year-over-year. The most expensive sale the area had was a $19 million penthouse transaction at 275 West 10th St.

The second most expensive area on the list was the 10013 ZIP code, which encompasses blocks of TriBeCa, SoHo and Hudson Square, with 129 sales and a $3.1 million median home sale price. Next is Manhattan’s 10012 ZIP code, with a median price of $2,952,925 and 53 deals.

A number of Manhattan’s ZIP codes took the remaining spots in the top ten spots of the list — the 11109 ZIP code in Queens, which encompasses an area in Long Island City, squeaked its way into the #12 spot on the list, making it the most expensive in the borough. The area had a median price of $1.7 million with three deals.

Brooklyn’s 11210 ZIP code, encompassing Vinegar Hill, Downtown Brooklyn and Cobble Hill, landed at the #15 spot on the list with a median home sale price of $1.6 million and 114 residential transactions. The most expensive ZIP code in the Bronx is 10471 landed at #39 on the list, had a median home price of $999,000 and a total of 11 residential deals closed in the area.

Staten Island only had one ZIP code make the top 100 list. The borough’s 10307 ZIP code came in at #89 with a median home sale price of $730,000 and 31 deals.

Read the full report at amast.com.